VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,793 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $29,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,903,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 328,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,724,000 after acquiring an additional 851,491 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,810,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 643.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 797,853 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 188.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.88. 144,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,969. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

