Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Cut by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.48. The stock had a trading volume of 53,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,437. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

