Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,306 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $635,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $160.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

