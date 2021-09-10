Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 12.1% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.53. 55,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,437. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

