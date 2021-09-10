Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $53.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

