Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,006 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $32,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $69.22. 393,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

