Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Aspire Private Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.5% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $308.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $309.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

