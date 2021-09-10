Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

