Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Lifted by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.01. 1,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.02 and a one year high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.