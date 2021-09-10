Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,019,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,864,000 after purchasing an additional 118,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

