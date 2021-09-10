Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.15. 12,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,740. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

