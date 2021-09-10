Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,660,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $292.25. 149,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.38 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

