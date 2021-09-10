Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK opened at $292.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.38 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.