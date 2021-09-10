Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.2% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 110,368 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after buying an additional 36,761 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

