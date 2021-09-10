Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.51. 20,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.