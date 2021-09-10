VeChain (VET) Market Cap Tops $7.63 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $7.63 billion and approximately $614.99 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000206 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014705 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.