Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Down to $17.48

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $16.64. Vedanta shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 3,849 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. This is an increase from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEDL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vedanta by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vedanta by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Vedanta by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vedanta by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vedanta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

