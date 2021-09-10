Veeva Systems (VEEV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) recently:

9/2/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $349.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $320.00 to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $270.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $294.00 to $296.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $336.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $356.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Veeva Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

7/21/2021 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

VEEV stock opened at $306.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.59 and its 200-day moving average is $291.76. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,006 shares of company stock worth $5,717,330 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

