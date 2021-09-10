Vega Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.85 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $30.41 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.72 or 0.00042083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00160587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,424 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

