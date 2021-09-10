Veil (VEIL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $561.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $561.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,558.73 or 0.99614647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00061872 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00868774 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.06 or 0.00424887 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00316593 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00079014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005531 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

