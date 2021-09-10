Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) shares were down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.16 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.16 ($0.32). Approximately 299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44. The firm has a market cap of £8.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44.

About Velocity Composites (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

