Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer Sells 2,379 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,379 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $15,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,061.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Hamer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Andrew Hamer sold 9,727 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $89,780.21.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.49. 1,815,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.92. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

