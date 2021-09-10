Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Sells $24,988.25 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $24,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $297,736.04.

On Thursday, July 15th, Mathew Rekow sold 2,314 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $21,358.22.

VLDR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. 1,815,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,775. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 448.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

