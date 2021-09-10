Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up about 2.2% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ventas by 427.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after buying an additional 1,038,037 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 42.0% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,967,000 after purchasing an additional 916,550 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $48,006,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $26,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Ventas stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 47,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,585. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.75, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

