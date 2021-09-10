Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $36.92 on Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $36.92 or 0.00081549 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $410.06 million and approximately $105.15 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,256.02 or 0.99952534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00065704 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007462 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,105,812 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.