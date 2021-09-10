Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) were down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 1,430,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,279,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of analysts have commented on VERB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 252.44% and a negative net margin of 402.38%. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 112.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 82.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 118,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 29.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

