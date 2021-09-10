VeriCoin (VRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $319.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $319.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,793.35 or 0.99890717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00065718 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00080690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002268 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,133,669 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.