VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Market Cap Achieves $4.39 Million

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $550,355.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,185,558 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

VeriDocGlobal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the exchanges listed above.

