Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

VRNT stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,612. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

