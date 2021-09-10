Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after buying an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 642,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Verint Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

