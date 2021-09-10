VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of VeriSign worth $34,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in VeriSign by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in VeriSign by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $651,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,892 shares in the company, valued at $24,317,488.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,035. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,206. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

