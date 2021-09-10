Verso (VSO) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Verso has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $386,479.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verso has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00126767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00183400 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,403.95 or 0.99991519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.92 or 0.07106523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.98 or 0.00856647 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

