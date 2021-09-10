Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $32.00 million and $306,931.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,340.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.27 or 0.07232579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $634.74 or 0.01399940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00385486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00124415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.77 or 0.00553091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.40 or 0.00561097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00345132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,718,097 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.