Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post $54.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $37.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $256.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $238.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VTNR opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,027.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

