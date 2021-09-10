Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post $54.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $37.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $256.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $238.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $649,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $3,549,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 236.2% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 1,563,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after buying an additional 1,297,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $4,131,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

