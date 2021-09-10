VerusCoin (VRSC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,958.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $69.42 million and approximately $9,958.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00126136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00181392 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,160.50 or 0.99907239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.94 or 0.07090187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.00844529 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,208,653 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

