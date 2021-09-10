VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Craig Hallum

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.
NYSE VIAO opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. VIA optronics has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.
VIA optronics Company Profile
VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.
