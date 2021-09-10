VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Craig Hallum

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE VIAO opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. VIA optronics has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after buying an additional 445,100 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in VIA optronics by 56.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 895,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in VIA optronics by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 253,990 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIA optronics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VIA optronics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

