VIBE (VIBE) 1-Day Volume Hits $71,699.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $71,699.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00058385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00160248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014318 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00042979 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

