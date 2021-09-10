VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,180,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 5,030,434 shares.The stock last traded at $30.08 and had previously closed at $29.88.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.