Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.