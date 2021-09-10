Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Atrion worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atrion by 159.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Atrion in the first quarter worth $64,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of ATRI opened at $746.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.08. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $567.00 and a 1-year high of $752.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $649.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

