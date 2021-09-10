Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $12,429,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,082,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.