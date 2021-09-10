Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Meredith worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meredith by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,188,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Meredith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Meredith by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,429,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meredith by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Meredith by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

NYSE:MDP opened at $41.13 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.