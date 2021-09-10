Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Endava by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Endava by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Endava by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Endava by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

