Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Methode Electronics worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after acquiring an additional 536,260 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after acquiring an additional 58,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after acquiring an additional 32,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:MEI opened at $43.10 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,210,596.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,257,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

