Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -105.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

