Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. Research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

