Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 466,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of OPKO Health worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,991 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $7,080,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,193,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,760 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.74. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.