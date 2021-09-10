Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,409 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.04% of BayCom worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCML. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 36.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 241,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 307.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 34,767 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 21.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 29,128 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BayCom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. BayCom Corp has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $188.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.