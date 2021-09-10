Vidulum (VDL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $592.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 230.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $494,560.13 and approximately $592.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004094 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

